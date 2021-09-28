CIBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for HEXO (TSE:HEXO)

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of HEXO (TSE:HEXO) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.71.

HEXO stock opened at C$2.58 on Friday. HEXO has a 1 year low of C$2.39 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The company has a market cap of C$713.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

