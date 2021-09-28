CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 7,678 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 272.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 55,864 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 109.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,808 shares of company stock valued at $40,144,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $123.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.29. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

