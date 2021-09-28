CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $15.28 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,280 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $237,690,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,850,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

