CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $17.04 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $17,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $122,366,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,140,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,317,000 after acquiring an additional 35,024 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,549,000 after acquiring an additional 422,064 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 809,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,385 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.61.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

