CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $8.24 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 4,196.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83 and a beta of 3.10. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.30.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

