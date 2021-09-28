CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $9.11 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after buying an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after acquiring an additional 159,634 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,694,000 after buying an additional 602,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $309.21 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.81 and its 200 day moving average is $295.31. The firm has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

