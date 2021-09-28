CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 514 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $10,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $1,305,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $570,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 434.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 36,328 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $69.65. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

