CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,957 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 69.5% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Citigroup increased their target price on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. HSBC raised their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.77.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $3,642,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,686,687.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,390,402 shares of company stock worth $353,096,991. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $174.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $109.55 billion and a PE ratio of -11.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.