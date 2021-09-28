Cigna (NYSE:CI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $220.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CI. Bank of America lowered Cigna from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.20.

NYSE:CI opened at $206.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.22. Cigna has a 12-month low of $160.37 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cigna by 30.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 8.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cigna by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,137 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cigna by 26.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

