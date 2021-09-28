Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.54

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $2.81. Cinedigm shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 14,675,743 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 501.11% and a negative net margin of 93.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIDM. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 4,242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,708 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter worth $827,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cinedigm by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 468,153 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter worth $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

