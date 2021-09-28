Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,223 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after acquiring an additional 710,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $55.60. The stock had a trading volume of 275,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,096,766. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $234.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.