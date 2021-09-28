Citigroup Inc. Acquires 13,890 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,217,000 after purchasing an additional 325,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 269,518 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,049,000 after purchasing an additional 186,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after purchasing an additional 140,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $13,388,000. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.53. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -158.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

