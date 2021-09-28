Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,114 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,938,000 after purchasing an additional 101,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.38. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $97.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $420,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,522 shares of company stock worth $4,521,402 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

