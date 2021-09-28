Citigroup Inc. Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 325.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,294 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth $1,052,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth $308,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth $1,071,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth $1,198,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

OSH opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.73. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,067,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,334,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 877,330 shares of company stock valued at $48,534,793. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSH shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

