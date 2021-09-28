Citigroup Inc. Purchases 177,513 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 3,627.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 275.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $273,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NYSE:BNL opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

