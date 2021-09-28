Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $114.00 price objective on the cloud computing company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Citrix’s is well-positioned to benefit from robust uptake of unified digital workspace solutions driven by pandemic-induced demand for secure and reliable work-from-home solutions. The buyout of Wrike also bodes well in the long haul. The company is implementing several changes to its sales organization as well as go-to-market strategies in the second half of 2021 to boost its software as a service (SaaS) business. However, Citrix lowered its revenue outlook for 2021 due to negative impact from these organizational changes. The company’s performance is also being affected by time-consuming business transition to subscription-based model. A highly-leveraged balance sheet along with forex volatility and increasing competition are other persistent headwinds. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.88.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.65. 1,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,151. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $146.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The company had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $617,223.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after acquiring an additional 351,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $298,091,000 after acquiring an additional 196,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,471,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $345,361,000 after acquiring an additional 104,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

