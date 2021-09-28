Civitas (CIV) Price Reaches $0.0097

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Civitas has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $80,531.26 and $74.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00019697 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000836 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000108 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,266,724 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

