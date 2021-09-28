Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLSD. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSD stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 703,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,702. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $380.67 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

