CloakCoin Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $1,637.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000762 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00027395 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00022460 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,702,237 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

