Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software which empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. Cognyte Software Ltd. is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CGNT. Wedbush cut their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.33 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.22.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 20.22. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

