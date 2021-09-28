Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.33

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

CGNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 20.22.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

