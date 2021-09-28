Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.20 million-$499.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.98 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.100 EPS.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 20.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.33 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

