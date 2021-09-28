Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Decreased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $258.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

