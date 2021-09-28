Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.74.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $56.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $57.08. Comcast has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,245,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $185,084,000 after buying an additional 37,329 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 67.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $813,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,631,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $948,325,000 after purchasing an additional 471,533 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.