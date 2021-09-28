Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,460 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Generac by 125.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,484,000 after acquiring an additional 243,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $66,341,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $443.80 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.11 and a fifty-two week high of $466.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $428.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.50.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

