Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 55,297 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,297 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 985.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $31.73.

