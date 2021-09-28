Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.52% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $12,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,039,000 after purchasing an additional 89,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,538,000 after acquiring an additional 408,472 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,466 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,248,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after acquiring an additional 664,565 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50,064 shares during the period.

FMB opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.17. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $57.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

