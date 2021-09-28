Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $10.67 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,105 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $10,665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $9,876,263.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154 over the last three months.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $232.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.82. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.63.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.