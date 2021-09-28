Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.90. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $103.61.

