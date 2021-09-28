Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,588 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 361,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 104.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $3,826,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 16.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 24.6% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January alerts:

Shares of PJAN opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.