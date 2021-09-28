Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,750 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,940,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,308 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,393,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,464,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,331 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,474,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,869 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

PFE stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.78. 711,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,695,527. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

