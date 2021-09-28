Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,686 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 0.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of American Tower worth $71,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 43.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in American Tower by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in American Tower by 56.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,014,000 after acquiring an additional 81,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 47.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock traded down $4.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.49. The stock had a trading volume of 43,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.89. The company has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

