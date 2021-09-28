Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $105.87 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 1.2% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $105,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $82.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,685.88. 10,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,281. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.70 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,788.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,586.13. The company has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of -35,363.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MELI shares. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

