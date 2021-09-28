Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $105.87 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 1.2% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $105,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ MELI traded down $82.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,685.88. 10,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,281. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.70 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,788.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,586.13. The company has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of -35,363.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have commented on MELI shares. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.