Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $26.47 Million Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 226.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,110,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.72% of Equitrans Midstream worth $26,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 142.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $903,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,705,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after acquiring an additional 208,905 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 139,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. 93,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,282. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.