Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $42.30 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 72.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $201.33. The company had a trading volume of 58,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,104. The firm has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.39.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

