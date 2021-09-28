Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,487 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after buying an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $213,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

MCD traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.60. 56,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.23. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $248.90. The company has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

