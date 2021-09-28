Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,935. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $752.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $4,849,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 160.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 45,335 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

