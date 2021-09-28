Comparing bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) & Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares bpost SA/NV and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bpost SA/NV 0.25% 1.50% 0.27% Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for bpost SA/NV and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bpost SA/NV 0 1 4 0 2.80 Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni 1 4 3 0 2.25

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares bpost SA/NV and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bpost SA/NV $4.96 billion 0.37 -$22.05 million ($0.12) -76.17 Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has lower revenue, but higher earnings than bpost SA/NV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

bpost SA/NV has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

bpost SA/NV beats Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products. It also sells banking and insurance products under an agency agreement. The P&L segment specializes in worldwide mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics solutions including fulfillment, handling, delivery, and return management. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

