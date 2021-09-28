Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE CRK opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

