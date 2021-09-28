Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CNXC traded up $5.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.33. 4,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.41. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $177.74.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total value of $1,135,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,555.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Concentrix stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 194,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNXC. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.