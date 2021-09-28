Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Concentrix stock traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.73. 3,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,506. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion and a PE ratio of 29.38. Concentrix has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $177.74.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Concentrix stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 194,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Concentrix as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.