Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Trading Up 4.4%

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) shares rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.63 and last traded at $174.71. Approximately 697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 202,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.39.

A number of analysts have commented on CNXC shares. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 29.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.33 and its 200-day moving average is $157.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $567,447,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,625,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

