Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares dropped 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.19 and last traded at $65.02. Approximately 10,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,231,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.17.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.84.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

