Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,074,806 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.