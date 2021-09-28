Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 19.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 94.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $315.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.