Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 113.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,451 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of EchoStar worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SATS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 32.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,745,000 after purchasing an additional 789,207 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 52.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,537,000 after purchasing an additional 511,955 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 103.9% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,019,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 519,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 56.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 347,395 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 7.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 927,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 65,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $499.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

