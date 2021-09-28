Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $282.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $289.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

