Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 18,698 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,698 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mark Stevens boosted its position in CDW by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in CDW by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CDW by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.33.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $192.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $113.11 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

