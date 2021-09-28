Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 44,479 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 40.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,479 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $210,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $445,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,834 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NYSE NUS opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.