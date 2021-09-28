Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTTAY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,007. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.